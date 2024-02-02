News you can trust since 1877
Pompey's strongest starting XI & bench now transfer window has closed - and who could be stuck in the stands: gallery

Pompey boast a first-team squad of 28 players - which doesn't include Regan Poole and Alex Robertson, who are out for the season through injury

By Mark McMahon
Published 2nd Feb 2024, 14:29 GMT
Updated 2nd Feb 2024, 14:38 GMT

Following a transfer window that saw five new players arrive and just one depart, it's fair to say the Pompey first-team squad is bursting with talent and options.

That will be of huge comfort to head coach John Mousinho and the Fratton faitfhul as all parties focus on a return to the Championship. It's also reassuring given the season-ending injuries suffered by Regan Poole and Alex Robertson, along with the treatment Zak Swanson and Tino Anjorin continue to receive as they await their comebacks.

But with competition for places ramped up by the arrivals of Matt Macey, Myles Peart-Harris, Callum Lang, Tom McIntyre and Owen Moxon, how does Mousinho fit them all in? What does the Blues' strongest starting XI look like (minus Poole and Robertson)? And who faces the disappointment of having to make do with a place on the bench? Although, that's a more preferable option than missing out completely, with potentially 10 players having to find a seat in the stand as their team-mates take to the field of play.

A massive selection headache awaits Mousinho over the coming months. It's a problem all managers/head coaches crave - but this one looks particularly tough. As a result, here's what we believe is Pomey's strongest XI and bench - and who might have to try to keep warm in the stands, for the time being at least!

Note: Ben Stevenson, Zak Swanson and Tino Anjorin included as their injuries are not considered long-term ones. Joe Morrell also included as club await news on knee injury picked up against Oxford in midweek.

Norris retains his place as Pompey's No1 despite the January arrival of popular figure Matt Macey.

1. Goalkeeper: Will Norris

Norris retains his place as Pompey's No1 despite the January arrival of popular figure Matt Macey. Photo: Jason Brown

Rafferty has sat out the past three games with a neck injury. However, he's back training and is the Blues' strongest option at right-back.

2. Right-back: Joe Rafferty

Rafferty has sat out the past three games with a neck injury. However, he's back training and is the Blues' strongest option at right-back. Photo: Jason Brown

Tom McIntyre's arrival adds much-needed competition to the back line. However, Raggett hasn't let Pompey down since stepping in for the injured Regan Poole.

3. Centre-back 1: Sean Raggett

Tom McIntyre's arrival adds much-needed competition to the back line. However, Raggett hasn't let Pompey down since stepping in for the injured Regan Poole. Photo: Jason Brown

The Irishman remains a rock at the back for Pompey, despite a few costly errors in recent weeks. Will no doubt up his game further following left-footer Tom McIntyre's arrival.

4. Centre-back 2: Conor Shaughnessy

The Irishman remains a rock at the back for Pompey, despite a few costly errors in recent weeks. Will no doubt up his game further following left-footer Tom McIntyre's arrival. Photo: Jason Brown

