At the end of last term, first-team regulars such as Jack Whatmough, Tom Naylor, Craig MacGillivray and Ryan Williams left Pompey on free transfers, after failing to agree terms on new Fratton Park deals.

That didn’t go down well with sections of the PO4 faithful, with many players swapping Pompey for League One promotion rivals.

But the Blues head coach has revealed uncertainty over his own future didn’t help matters back then.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When he and brother Nicky replaced Kenny Jackett in March 2021, they were initially handed contracts until the end of the season.

Those terms were subsequently extended.

And approaching the 12-month anniversary of his arrival, Cowley has described how he’s now in a position to be in full control of expiring contracts.

This rung true in January, when high-earners John Marquis, Ellis Harrison, Lee Brown and Paul Downing were allowed to leave the club six months before the conclusion of their scheduled tenures.

Danny Cowley has decisions to make on 12 out of contract players this summer. Picture: Nigel Keene

Now, Pompey have 12 senior figures whose terms end in June.

And despite there being no imminent extension news expected, Cowley revealed how he’s already sped up the renewals process.

He told The News: ‘I think it was very different last year, because we were only on a short-term contract.

‘As a consequence, it was very difficult for any of these long-term decisions to be made.

‘I think it’s very different this time around.

‘Ultimately, a lot of players who were coming out of contract that we weren’t going to extend left in January.

‘When I’m clear, then I’ll always fast-track the process, for everybody's benefit, really. The club’s and also the players.

‘So we’ve done that and there’s now one or two who are out of contract, but from my point of view, it’s always to try to give the players clarity.

‘I always want the players to feel valued. Creating a sense of belonging is something that’s really important if you want people to go the extra yard.

‘It’s one thing saying it and another reflecting it in the decisions and actions you make.’

Message From the Editor