Encouragingly, Kieron Freeman will not require an operation on the ankle ligaments he damaged against Oxford United.

Although the former Sheffield United defender remains likely to miss the remainder of the season, regardless.

Meanwhile, Shaun Williams yesterday began rehabilitation work after fracturing two bones in his spine during an on-pitch collision against Charlton.

It represents the first steps of a recovery which could yet see the veteran midfielder return before the end of the campaign.

With Michael Jacobs the latest to be sidelined, following a knee issue, Cowley is buoyed by such latest developments concerning the pair.

He told The News: ‘With Kieron, the good news is we don’t believe he is going to need an operation.

‘Although we still anticipate being long-term 8-10 weeks. I think it’s fair to say it’s unlikely he will play again this season.

‘Even way, whether he has an operation or not, he would be back for pre-season.

‘However, avoid the operation whenever you can. You always want to do that.

‘Even in modern-day medical procedures, the area affected is never quite the same after it has been operated on. So, whenever you can, avoid it.

‘As for Shaun, he has two fractures in two different vertebrae, with the good news is they are both quite stable fractures.

‘As of Monday, he is now back doing some rehab work. He’s able to start doing some gentle, gradual rehabilitation work.

‘I think he probably has more of a chance of playing again this season than Kieron.’

Williams left Fratton Park in a wheelchair and was taken to QA Hospital that same evening after sustaining his injury at the end of last month.

The incident occurred in the second half against Charlton, colliding with team-mate Clark Robertson and being substituted following lengthy treatment.

Williams’ contract expires in the summer and it remains to be seen whether he returns in time to represent Pompey again.

The following match at Oxford, Freeman was knocked unconscious by a ball to his face and, as he fell, unluckily rolled his ankle.

The freak accident saw him leave the pitch after a sizable delay to the game, replaced by Robertson.

Earlier in the match, right wing-back Freeman had set up Michael Jacobs for a first-half equaliser, although the Blues eventually lost 3-2 in stoppage time.

