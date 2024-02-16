Pompey welcome Reading to Fratton Park on Saturday, with injury issues once again being one of the main topics of conversation in the build up to the game.

The Blues went into Tuesday night's fixture against Cambridge United with eight senior players ruled out of action. They ended the night with nine players now on the injured list, after Tom Lowery pulled up in the first half with a hamstring injury.

We await further news on Lowery's fitness. However, it's safe to say that the midfielder looks set for another period on the sidelines - handing Pompey head coach John Mousinho with another unwelcomed selection headache.

January signing Owen Moxon deputised for Lowery following his withdrawal and is an option. He did okay against the U's, but it was evident that he needs to learn the role Mousinho is specifically asking of him. As a result, does the boss trust his newest recruit enough to throw him into the starting XI against Reading? Or would it be best to seek solutions elsewhere among the Blues' now stretched ranks? Conor Shaughnessy and Myles Peart-Harris, we're told, can operate as holding midfielders when required to, as can Conor Ogilvie.

Another area that's sure to be of particular attention is who starts up front against the Royals? Kusini Yengi was a surprise choice to start the game against Cambridge, leaving top-scorer Colby Bishop on the bench. But will Mousinho be brave enough to do it again? Just how big of a risk is it to Pompey's play-off chances to suddenly drop your most reliable source of goals over the past two seasons for a second successive game? Only Mousinho knows!

In the meantime, here's how we think the Blues will line up as they go in search of a fourth League One win in a row - and their sixth in seven third-tier games.

Goalkeeper - Will Norris The keeper couldn't be faulted for Cambridge's goal on Tuesday night which denied him back-to-back clean sheets. Still Pompey's No1.

Right-back - Joe Rafferty Played with real urgency against Cambridge on Tuesday night. The Scouser is so dependable as well, both defensively and offensively. Another big game is required of him on Saturday.