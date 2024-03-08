Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pompey head coach John Mousinho has beaten off stiff competition to be crowned the Sky Bet League One Manager of the Month for February.

The Blues boss, who oversaw four straight wins and a draw last month, overcame strong challenges from Neill Collins (Barnsley), Michael Skubala (Lincoln) and Richie Wellens (Leyton Orient) to claim the latest accolade.

Pompey entered the month after a mixed bag of results in January that made title-dreaming Fratton Park fans concerned. But with a successful integration of his new signings into the squad, Mousinho oversaw victories against Northampton, Carlisle, Cambridge and Reading - plus a tough awaydraw at Charlton - that secured the Fratton Park side 13 points from a possible 15 and reassert themselves as title favourites.

Welcoming the recognition, Mousinho said: ‘It’s always nice to receive this accolade – but more important than any individual awards is that we can have a positive end to the season on the pitch.

‘This is recognition of where our football club is at the moment and that is down to a lot of hard work from all the staff and players, so it’s thoroughly deserved.

'I was really pleased with our form throughout February and special mention has to go to our amazing supporters – including those who backed us in such large numbers on the road at Carlisle and Charlton.'

Danny Wilson, chair the Sky Bet Manager of the Month judging panel, said: ‘To maintain top position in any league is very testing. John’s Pompey side continue to show the standards and consistency required do so. Unbeaten in February, collecting points and goals in the process puts them in a strong position at the summit of League One.’

Sky Sports’ EFL pundit Don Goodman added: ‘One of the EFL managerial success stories of the season, Mousinho oversaw a near-perfect month at the Pompey helm to extend their lead at the top of the Sky Bet League One table.