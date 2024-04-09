Last month we put forward six potential contenders to be crowned Pompey’s player of the season.

Now we want you, the fans, to decide who deserves the honour to be named The News’ Blues player of the year!

The players we picked out, which is below and is strictly only a guide, caused plenty of debate on social media. Many agreed with our contenders list, while others rightly questioned why the likes of 20-goal top scorer Colby Bishop or the ever-reliable Joe Rafferty weren’t included.

In truth, it’s a matter of opinion - and that’s why we want you to decide who deserves to have their named engraved on our trophy and to claim their place in Pompey history - no matter the names we’ve highlighted. It’s entirely your choice!

The winner will be presented with their prize at the Blues’ final home game of the season against Wigan on April 20, when hopefully both promotion and the League One title will already be secured.

To make your view count, nominate your Pompey player of the season via email, sending it to [email protected]. We’ll keep stock of the thousands of votes traditionally cast and look forward to revealing the winner in front of the Fratton faithful in 11 days’ time.

You have until midday on Wednesday, April 17, to have your say. Thanks in advance to all those Pompey fans who take part.

Will Norris The keeper has barely put a foot wrong following his free-transfer arrival from Burnley in the summer. That's earned him plenty of plaudits, with his capabilities with both his hands and feet warranting praise from peers and fans alike. Eighteen clean sheets in League One can't be bettered by any divisional rival as the Blues boast the second meanest defence in the third tier behind Lincoln. In fact, apart from the Imps' Lukas Jensen and Leeds' Illan Meslier, no other keeper in England's top four divisions has recorded more shut-outs than Norris. With the keeper also playing every minute of Pompey's League One season to date (3,780 minutes), no other Blues player has spent more time contributing to the side's promotion push than the 30-year-old.

Conor Shaughnessy Let's face it, no-one expected the free agent from Burton to make the impact he has at Fratton Park when he arrived in the summer. Not even head coach John Mousinho could have foreseen Shaughnessy's importance to the title push after omitting him from his match-day squad for the season-opener against Bristol Rovers. How things quickly changed, though, for the solid-as-a-rock Irishman.

Conor Shaughnessy (continued) Last-minute winners against Wycombe and Carlisle made fans sit up and take notice. Now the 27-year-old is one of the first names on the team-sheet after establishing himself as the cornerstone of the meanest defence in the division. In addition, no outfield player at Fratton Park has racked up more league minutes than Shaughnessy.

Sean Raggett The cult hero's Pompey days looked set to fizzle out as he accumulated just nine minutes of League One football by October 3. But after stepping in to fill the void left by Regan Poole's season-ending injury at the start of November, Raggett has started 26 of Pompey's past 27 league games and been a real pillar of strength in the Blues back line. The game he didn't start came against Northampton, when John Mousinho handed a debut to new signing Tom McIntyre. The former Reading man subsequently broke his ankle in the 54th minute of that game - and guess who stepped in!