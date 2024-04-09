1 . Will Norris

The keeper has barely put a foot wrong following his free-transfer arrival from Burnley in the summer. That’s earned him plenty of plaudits, with his capabilities with both his hands and feet warranting praise from peers and fans alike. Eighteen clean sheets in League One can’t be bettered by any divisional rival as the Blues boast the second meanest defence in the third tier behind Lincoln. In fact, apart from the Imps' Lukas Jensen and Leeds' Illan Meslier, no other keeper in England’s top four divisions has recorded more shut-outs than Norris. With the keeper also playing every minute of Pompey’s League One season to date (3,780 minutes), no other Blues player has spent more time contributing to the side’s promotion push than the 30-year-old. Photo: National World