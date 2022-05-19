On March 19, 10 members of Pompey Down Under (PDU) got together to celebrate the life of their friend and avid Pompey supporter, Mike Dolley, from Portchester.

Chris Hunt, originally from Landport, now lives in Queensland but has been a part of the group since 2001.

He said: ‘We all wanted to get together and celebrate his life.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Left to Right. Mike Dolley, Chris Hunt, Paul Erridge and Peter Lee.

‘The thing I would say about Mike’s passing is that it brought the whole Pompey Down Under community together, we’re tight-knit anyway but the memorial just moved everybody closer together.’

The PDU is a collective of Portsmouth Football Club fans spread right across Australia, which at it’s peak was formed of at least 50 members, with groups located in Sydney, Perth and Queensland.

Chris said: ‘Sydney is where I first got connected to Pompey down under, we’re a network of mates originally from Pompey, or people who support Pompey.

‘We get together and watch games, whether that’s at a pub, club, or somebody’s house,’ he added.

Last year, the group was shocked when Mike, one of their most ‘popular’ and ‘well-liked’ members, died aged 50 after a five month battle with Cancer.

‘He was generous with his time, generous with his friendship, and probably the most fanatical Nico Kranjcar fan that you've ever come across,’ said Chris, 63.

Before long, the network of Pompey supporters came together in support of Mike’s partner Mel and two daughters Bella and Kira, who often hosted Portsmouth matches at their home in Sydney.

Chris said: ‘He was so positive, and so intensely committed to anything that he took on.

‘The consensus was that anything we raised should be for his daughters, and that was motivation enough.’

Due to Covid-19 and travel restrictions, only a few family and friends, including four members of the PDU were able to attend Mike’s funeral, but many joined virtually from around the globe.

‘Mike’s love of Pompey never weakened and followed him to the Midlands and then to Sydney, where we watched many games together.