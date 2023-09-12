Pompey’s player ratings for the latest EA Sports FC 24 game have been leaked online ahead of its release later this month.

Pompey’s EA Sports FC 24 ratings have apparently been leaked ahead of the games launch this month, and it’s certainly a talking point for supporters.

FIFA is no more, and now football’s default video game is called FC 24, which is short for Football Club. Pompey remain on the game after EA Sports extended their licence with the English Football League, and you’ll be able to play as the Blues, with their correct kits on the game.

Fratton Park remains one of the few grounds that is outside the Premier League and the Championship to feature on the game. It was added into FIFA 16 in a touching tribute to ex-FIFA producer and lead developer Simon Humber, who sadly lost his battle to cancel in 2016.

Back to the player ratings, and it’s been a summer of change since John Mousinho’s appointment earlier this summer. He has been allowed to bring his own players in and his squad looks completely different to what Danny Cowley’s side looked like this time last year on EA Sports FIFA 23.

As for how ratings are decided, it is usually based on performances of last season, and there are data contributors who will supply their opinion from the games they have seen to EA Sports.

It was a stellar campaign for Colby Bishop who got 20 goals in 46 games last year, and he has been rewarded with a rating increase. Several players who have made the move to Pompey this summer have seen their rating change with Regan Poole beneffiting meanwhile Ryan Schofield hasn't.

Below are all the players that are registered with Pompey’s first-team, and their specific ratings. Flick through the pages to see who was given what rating, with our article beginning with the lowest rated and finishing with those who are ranked the best. The ratings also include the difference from what they had been given in FIFA 23.

*Please note that the official ratings are yet to be confirmed, and will be published by EA Sports when the EA FC 24 companion app for Ultimate Team launches later this month. Ratings are provided by the FUTScores Database, and are not 100% confirmed, and could be subject to change.

1 . Josh Dockerill 52 Photo: Jason Brown Photo Sales

2 . Sam Folarin 58 (+4) Photo: Jason Brown Photo Sales

3 . Alex Robertson 58 (-) Photo: Jason Brown Photo Sales