Pompey striker Kusini Yengi. Pic: Getty Images

Pompey fans on social media have been reacting to John Mousinho’s latest starting XI for today’s game at Peterborough.

The Blues boss has made three changes to the side that beat Burton Albion in midweek, with Zak Swanson, Jack Sparkes and Colby Bishop replacing Joe Rafferty, Paddy Lane and Kusini Yengi in the team. Both Rafferty and Yengi are named on the bench – but there’s no sign of Lane, who’s not included in the match-day squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The changes and line-up for the big game at the Weston Homes Stadium - plus the Blues injury list - has got fans on X, formerly Twitter, voicing their opinions. Here’s a selection of the views shared…

@Mourby: Can we post the actual team now?

@ChillandBill1: Is Mouse taking advice from Southgate? I like Bishop but Yengi deserves to be in the team based on recent performances. I wouldn't blame Yengi if he decided to leave us at the end of the season.

@underwood0181: Rafferty who’s been arguably our best defender this season.

@JamesRobertst79: Interesting. But have full faith in Mousinho. Rafferty on the bench must mean resting him as he has played a lot. Hope sparkes has a better game than last week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

@Dan23934245: How can u drop Yengi after that performance is ridiculous tbh, if Bish doesn’t play well today then it’s Yengi all day of the week from now on.

@archie_pfc: I’m a fan of Bishop but how can Yengi be dropped after recent performances.

@lukeatiyah: Raff on the bench is a massive call. Mr Reliable on the bench against the best attack in the league. The promotion gods strike again with mystery illness to Lane.

@beano438: Oh boy. Lane , lang not making it is pain! Swanson got shredded during his cameo Tuesday as well. 3-0 pomps.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

@Machineryrogers: Lane and lang will be missed. Can only assume Rafferty is not fully fit and being rested. Time for the squad to prove its worth. full faith in mous come on.

@FFSChristie: Awaiting the inevitable announcement on Thursday that Lane is out for the season.