Pompey fan excitement in pictures as Portsmouth face off with Wigan Athletic in final Fratton Park home game of season

Excited fans have gathered at Fratton Park ahead of Pompey’s final home game of the season.

By Joe Buncle
Published 20th Apr 2024, 15:14 BST
Updated 20th Apr 2024, 16:01 BST

Following a triumphant landmark match earlier this week, in which Pompey secured the League One title and promotion to the Championship with a 3-2 win over Barnsley, the Blues are facing off against Wigan Athletic.

Pompey fans are being invited to Southsea Common on Sunday, April 28, to celebrate the club’s on-the-pitch achievements.

Our photographer Chris Moorhouse captured these images before kick off:

Pompey fans before the last home game of the season, Portsmouth v Wigan Athletic, at Fratton Park, Portsmouth Picture: Chris Moorhouse (200424-032)

1. Excitement builds for last Pompey home game of the season

Pompey fans before the last home game of the season, Portsmouth v Wigan Athletic, at Fratton Park, Portsmouth Picture: Chris Moorhouse (200424-032)

Pompey fans before the last home game of the season, Portsmouth v Wigan Athletic, at Fratton Park, Portsmouth.Picture: Chris Moorhouse

2. Excitement builds for last Pompey game of the season

Pompey fans before the last home game of the season, Portsmouth v Wigan Athletic, at Fratton Park, Portsmouth.Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Pompey fans before the last home game of the season, Portsmouth v Wigan Athletic, at Fratton Park, PortsmouthPicture: Chris Moorhouse

3. Excitement builds for last Pompey game of the season

Pompey fans before the last home game of the season, Portsmouth v Wigan Athletic, at Fratton Park, PortsmouthPicture: Chris Moorhouse

Pompey fans before the last home game of the season, Portsmouth v Wigan Athletic, at Fratton Park, PortsmouthPicture: Chris Moorhouse

4. Excitement builds for last Pompey game of the season

Pompey fans before the last home game of the season, Portsmouth v Wigan Athletic, at Fratton Park, PortsmouthPicture: Chris Moorhouse

