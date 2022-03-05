The Blues forward picked up a straight red card for his rash challenge from behind on Accy’s Ross Sykes – just seconds after he failed to win a free-kick.

It was a clear act of petulance from the winger who now faces a three-match ban for the tackle.

And it leaves Pompey in a difficult position, with boss Danny Cowley having only 13 senior outfield players to chose from today.

Pompey forward Marcus Harness

Thankfully, the Blues lead 2-0 at half-time following goals from George Hirst (16 minutes) and Sean Ragget (28).

However, there’s plenty of unimpressed Blues fans who feel Harness has let both himself and the team down today.

Here’s a selection of the views shared...

@lukehookings: Why has he done that?

It’s just plain stupid, puts us on the back foot for the rest of the game now.

@mark11s: Harness let his teammates down there.

Such a needless challenge to make in retaliation.

@PompeyHazza9: Stupid decision by Harness. We should of had a free kick but what Harness did was reckless and stupid.

@peadubya66: No excuse for that stupidity.

@Mikey_Robs_91: Harness totally let himself down there, petulant reaction.

@CowleysCows: Too often Harness reacts when he doesn't get a foul & then gets booked for a bad challenges.

Most of his bookings have come thst way, will he ever learn?

@AtlGorillaTalk: We have only 13 healthy players and now one fewer because of a stupid red card.