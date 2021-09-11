Forest Green Rovers are a club that Michael Saunders would chuck out the league if he had the power / Picture: Getty

What’s got you interested? My call for your lists of 10 clubs you’d get rid of from the 92 if you had the power.

Replies have come flooding in and although I have stated that a bare list, without reasons, is fine, plenty of you have been explaining your thinking too.

Of the reasons given so far for wanting to expel various clubs, I have three favourites.

Controversial Carlton includes Barrow in the list of 10 to go because it’s... ‘too far to go’.

George Stevens features Port Vale among his clubs to axe. Why? They’re annoying on the vidiprinter.

And Michael Saunders includes Forest Green on his list for a simple three-word reason: ‘I eat meat’.

This is all great work so far but to my surprise, there have been relatively few nominations so far for that lot up the road. I simply cannot fathom why.

Remember – you won’t get another chance to get rid of these disliked clubs (until I run out of column ideas and do this again).

I’m also indebted to Bob Beech who correctly says: ‘Anyone who replies WITHOUT Leicester in their list didn’t understand the question.’

I intend to keep this subject open until September turns into October, at which point I will count up all votes and see which 10 clubs make the cut, or, rather, get the cut.

A couple of rules – you have to nominate 10, though I did admire @andybart37’s attempt... five MK Dons and five Leicesters.

Email me ([email protected]) tweet me (@stevebone1) with your list.