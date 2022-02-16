Portsmouth fans facing early final day wake-up call on first trip to Sheffield Wednesday for 20 years

It’s been announced the Blues’ trip to Sheffield Wednesday will kick-off at 12.30pm on April 30, on the last day of the regular League One campaign.

Fans who want to see their team in action at Hillsborough for the first time in 20 years will have to be up with the lark for the lengthy trip to Yorkshire.

All third-tier games will kick off at that time slot, with Sky choosing to screen games which could have an outcome on promotion or relegation issues.

Last season the Blues’ clash with Accrington Stanley was picked to be shown, as Danny Cowley’s men failed to secure a play-off place after a 1-0 loss which made all the difference to a top-six finish.

Pompey’s last trip to the home of the Owls was back in November 2002, when a Svetoslav Todorov double and goal from Gary O’Neil gave Harry Redknapp’s side a 3-1 win in the Division One title-winning season.

December’s game between the two sides was moved to accommodate the Sky cameras, with a 0-0 draw played out at Fratton Park.

Sheffield Wednesday's Hillsborough home. Pic: Zac Goodwin/PA Wire.