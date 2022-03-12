Portsmouth fans give backing to two big calls made by Danny Cowley for trip to Ipswich

The Blues boss has made two changes to the side that beat Crewe in midweek, with Aiden O’Brien and Ryan Tunnicliffe replacing Tyler Walker and Joe Morrell in the starting XI.

O’Brien’s return won’t surprise many, with the former Sunderland man already a big hit among the Fratton faithful.

Morrell’s omission, against a side he so nearly joined last summer, represents a big call by Cowley, though.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yet many fans on Twitter are liking what the Pompey boss has done for the trip to Portman Road.

Here’s a selection of the views shared...

@DanLewis1999: LOVE THAT!!! Just Morrell starting and that’s our strongest team imo.

@PompeyTwiter: Happy with that! Tunnicliffe's set piece delivery during the Accy game earns him a spot in CM.

Danny Cowley has made two changes to the side that beat Crewe in midweek

Happy to see O'Brien back in too as he really complements Hirst, a very high energy attacking front 3!

@magnetikpulse: Like the look of this.

@JStronner: What a team.

@GaryDTrotman: Right call starting tunnicliffe with thompson, up the blues.

@JayChillin_: Tunni is probably a better option here. Morell will come on @ 70 mins.