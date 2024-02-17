Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Pompey Supporters’ Trust are asking fans which ex-Blues player they would love to see featured on a mural that is being earmarked close to Fratton Park.

After delivering on their promise to commission a statue to commemorate Fratton Park legend and all-time record-appearance-holder Jimmy Dickinson, the fans’ body is now turning its attention to creating a piece of eye-catching street art that will leave the Fratton faithful bursting with pride on a match-day.

The project is the latest way the Trust will celebrate Pompey’s 125-year anniversary, with the work of art to be revealed before the end of the current campaign.

A short-list of iconic names to have graced Fratton Park with the famous star and crescent on their chest over the past 30 years has been drawn up, with the Trust keen to feature players who current fans will have fond memories of. Those who could be immortalised in the mural include Alan Knight, Guy Whittingham, Alan McLoughlin, Linvoy Primus, Robert Prosinecki, Paul Merson, Kanu, Herman Hreidarsson, Yakubu and Sol Campbell.

Five modern Pompey icons will form part of the mural, which will be created by MurWalls, who have previously made amazing artwork for Manchester City, Liverpool and Everton. But If your favourite player isn't included on the current 22-strong list of ex-players - which also includes Andy Awford, Gary O'Neil, Svetoslav Todorov and Michael Doyle - then you’ll have the option to add a nominee of your choice.

Fans can have their say and cast their vote by taking part in the Pompey Supporters’ Trust - Fan Survey, which can be accessed here.

It’s also worth noting that the exciting new project is already fully funded, so Pompey supporters won’t be asked to contribute towards the cost of the mural.

Trust chair, Donald Vass, said: ‘We had an amazing response to the Jimmy Dickinson statue, but there are so many more Pompey legends we think deserve similar recognition as part of our 125th anniversary celebrations.

‘We’ve linked up with MurWalls, a group of street artists who have previously worked with Liverpool and Manchester City, on a new project which will honour some more Pompey greats.

‘We’ll need the help of fans to narrow down the shortlist of former players though, so be sure to use your vote to let us know your favourite modern Pompey icons’.