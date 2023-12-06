Pompey fans have found themselves discussing former Sheffield United, Leeds and Southampton striker Billy Sharp following his LA Galaxy departure

Pompey fans on social media have been debating whether or not Pompey should hand Billy Sharp the chance to continue his 19-year career at Fratton Park.

The experienced striker is out of contract following the expiry of his LA Galaxy contract and has returned to England in a bid to find a new club.

It had been suggested in some quarters that the Blues should make the 37-year-old an offer to help maiintain their position at the top of the League One table, especially with top-scorer Colby Bishop currently nursing an ankle injury that could keep him out until after Christmas. And it’s a verdict that has sparked much discussion on The News’ Facebook page.

Some members of the Fratton faithful see the merits in the argument. After all, the front man has bagged 249 league goals in English football and has four promotions on his CV. Others, though, aren’t convinced.

The fact Sharp can count Southampton amongst his eight previous Football League clubs appears a massive downside for many. Some believe if Pompey are to add to their striker ranks in January, then they need to think more long-term. Meanwhile, others believe there’s no need, with Bishiop’s injury not long-term, and the Blues already having sufficient back-up in their ranks thanks to the likes of Kusini Yengi and Christian Saydee.

Here’s the arguments for and against Sharp – according to the Fratton faithful. Although, it’s evident those against any such move outweigh those for it.

FOR

Dean Adams: Proven at this level and suits. Couldn’t care less over rivalry with promotion at stake.Justin Thatcher: Good shout.

Steve Frampton: Would be a great signing.

Doug McEwen: Isn't he an even older version of Brett Pitman? Knows where the goal is if you can get the ball to him in the box.

Michael Cox: Billy sharp would be a very useful back-up. But I think it’s fair to say that Lane and Yengi should get first dibs.

AGAINST

Jason Butcher: Never. He hates us.

Gordon Stevens: Rather have Pat Sharp than Billy Sharp.

Andrew Burgess: No thanks. It goes against everything we have been trying to do since we brought in Rich Hughes.

Josh Birchall: I can’t think of anyone who wants a 37yo has-been at the club.

Gav Jones: Jonson Clarke-Harris for me.

Gary Butcher: Nooooooooooooooooooooo.

Vince Bramble: He would get so much stick.

Talan James: I'd look for another youngster on loan that way you don't disrupt Colby when he comes back. On another note we looked class without him the other day.

Ryan Crockford: Someone mentioned Freddie Ladapo on loan the other day, don't think he has been getting a lot of game time at Ipswich. Maybe they can loan out George Edmunson at CB too. Or am I dreaming?

Michael David: Why would we want him? The lads did find without Bish at the weekend.