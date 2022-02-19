The match official took the decision to not play the League One fixture an hour before kick-off because of a waterlogged pitch.

The area immediately in front of the Main Stand at Gresty Road was sodden due to rain in the area – and was an area of concern.

Both Danny Cowley and opposite number David Artell were consulted over the state of the pitch, with both registering their desire for the game to go ahead.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chief executive Andy Cullen, centre, joins Danny and Nicky Cowley on the Gresty Road pitch Picture: Daniel Chesterton/phcimages.com

However, Coy made the decision that the pitch was unplayable and called the game off as Pompey fans were arriving following their journeys from the south coast.

The call was made when rain at Crewe was subsiding and the weather forecast showing signs of improvement.

Indeed, no further rainfall is forecast for Gresty Road until later this evening.

Yet it seems that didn’t come into consideration – leaving fans, the players, management and club staff from both teams with no choice but to head home.

The option to delay kick-off and give ground staff time to rectify the pitch, however, wasn’t lost on some Blues fans.

@JackDavis10 wrote: Weather clearing up, delay the kick off clear the worst area of the pitch and play the game.

Shambles from the official, 1500 fans getting the worst of it. #Pompey

@LeeCrowhurst said:Why was he so quick to call it off?

Common sense says delay the kick off (say for an hour) and see if it improved (which it has)!

A lot of #pompey fans have spent a lot of good money to get up there today!

@OliOConnor3 commented:Couldn’t they just push kick off time back an hour or two?

Weather clearing up gives time to sort the pitch.

Surely that’s better than no game at all? #Pompey

Meanwhile, @Pompey_Goals suggested: Couldn’t they just push kick off time back an hour or two?