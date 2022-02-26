In total, four alterations have been made as Pompey go for four consecutive wins in League One.

But as always, not everyone can agree if that’s the right approach.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here’s a selection of the views shared on social media ahead of kick-off.

@LukeEllisPUP: Using the 17 players we’ve got as well as we can and rotating is fine by me, but honestly Ogilvie is the best #pompey defender we have and should be starting.

@MarkRoser9: Surprised by a few changes tbh. Especially the front 2 - Walker has done nothing so far and hope he proves me wrong today of course.

Think Ogivile needs to start and Thompson even for 60 mins.

Connor Ogilvie remains on the bench despite Danny Cowley rotating his squad for today's game against Fleetwood.

Think we look lightweight up front but using the squad and resting players I guess.

@Willmott3Sam: Understand managing players like Romeo, O’Brien and Thompson.

Don’t know why Hirst has been dropped.

Glad Harness is back in the team, just hoping Hackett plays RWB not Harness. Marcus needs to be up the pitch.

@Jake_PFC: How are Thompson and O’Brien not playing. what am I seeing?

@ELilliLDWorman: No O’Brien, no Thompson & no Ogilvie?!!!

@oaktowers: Bit of rotation with so many games coming up. 3 in the midfield will be interesting.

@Clarkeyboy12345: Great to see rotation but would have had O'Brien in over Walker.

@jakemeyers2015: No Ogilvie, Romeo, Thompson, or O'Brien in the starting XI.

One of your top scoring attacking players playing as a RWB?