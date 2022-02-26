'Where's Ogilvie? No O'Brien or Thompson? Pretty brave selection' - Portsmouth fans react to Danny Cowley's starting XI for Fleetwood game
Pompey fans on social media have been having their say on Danny Cowley’s latest team selection.
In total, four alterations have been made as Pompey go for four consecutive wins in League One.
But as always, not everyone can agree if that’s the right approach.
Here’s a selection of the views shared on social media ahead of kick-off.
@LukeEllisPUP: Using the 17 players we’ve got as well as we can and rotating is fine by me, but honestly Ogilvie is the best #pompey defender we have and should be starting.
@MarkRoser9: Surprised by a few changes tbh. Especially the front 2 - Walker has done nothing so far and hope he proves me wrong today of course.
Think Ogivile needs to start and Thompson even for 60 mins.
Think we look lightweight up front but using the squad and resting players I guess.
@Willmott3Sam: Understand managing players like Romeo, O’Brien and Thompson.
Don’t know why Hirst has been dropped.
Glad Harness is back in the team, just hoping Hackett plays RWB not Harness. Marcus needs to be up the pitch.
@Jake_PFC: How are Thompson and O’Brien not playing. what am I seeing?
@ELilliLDWorman: No O’Brien, no Thompson & no Ogilvie?!!!
@oaktowers: Bit of rotation with so many games coming up. 3 in the midfield will be interesting.
@Clarkeyboy12345: Great to see rotation but would have had O'Brien in over Walker.
@jakemeyers2015: No Ogilvie, Romeo, Thompson, or O'Brien in the starting XI.
One of your top scoring attacking players playing as a RWB?
Pretty brave #Pompey selection by @dancowley1, hope it pays off.