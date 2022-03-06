The 28-year-old’s contract expires at the end of the season, after penning a short-term deal in January.

But after making a huge impression at Pompey following his Sunderland switch, Pompey supporters have urged Danny Cowley to hand him a new contract.

And it appears as though their wish may come true with the Fratton chief sharing their view.

Read below the best tweets from supporters demanding an O’Brien stay.

@joemichalczuk: Hey Aiden. Just sign for Pompey as long as they offer.

You get us. We get you. You’re the best striker we’ve had since Crouch & Defoe.

You bring out the best in other players. Sunderland fans - as we’ve learned from facing them for couple of years - don’t have a clue. Quality

Aiden O'Brien only signed a short-term deal in January. Picture: Nigel Keene

@beastieblue: You fits! That is all. Sign him up Pompey.

@SteveLeaver: Sign him up.

Aiden you epitomise what we the Pompey fans are renowned for, Guts, Determination and never say die attitude, keep these attributes up and you will go down as one of the best players we’ve had in recent years.

@adrianthompson7: Sign him up!! Brilliant today. Exactly the type of player we love! Thank you!

@rik_may: You are already loved here mate be a blue pup

@Pompeylinks: Please stay forever

@rhjsmith1984: I swear I saw a contract floating around the Fratton End yesterday.... Maybe it was just me!!

@enderptid: It's rare for a player to connect to a club so completely. You get us, and we love you. We'll played today, but it's so much more than that Aiden

@chrisdodd12: SIGN. HIM. UP. PLEASE.

@Bhowesgo: Get that contract signed you legend

