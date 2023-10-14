Pompey FC 24 player faces in full as Colby Bishop and Marlon Pack unrecognisable

Here’s how the Pompey players look on EA FC 24 - some are absolutely spot on and then there are some others that are questionable...

Pompey are one of the few teams that have their home stadium on the popular EA FC franchise.

Fratton Park is on the game, and has been since FIFA 16 because of a touching reason. Simon Humber, creative director of the Fifa series, passed away and he was a dedicated Pompey fan. He was described as the 'daddy' of Ultimate Team, and also played a role in developing Career Mode. As a result, Fratton Park was included - however it does not include the current ground improvements that are taking place - including the safe standing seats in the away end.

We’ve already seen the player ratings after the game was released on September 29, and it comes as no surprise that their best ranked player is Colby Bishop. He’s the leading marksman for the Blues, and is probably the best striker in League One.

What about how the players look in the game however? Some players have been on the books of Premier League clubs and a result get to have their face scanned as they put their face in front of numerous cameras. Regan Poole was once at Manchester United, and so his face is on there but it’s been some time since his days at Old Trafford, and so he may look younger than he is now.

