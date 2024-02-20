News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

How Portsmouth's fantastic average away attendance in League One compares to Championship sides - including Leeds, Millwall, Sunderland and Birmingham: gallery

Pompey have an average away attendance of 1,490 in League One this season

By Mark McMahon
Published 20th Feb 2024, 05:03 GMT

Pompey fans are dreaming of a return to the Championship - and have been out in force all season as they look to cheer John Mousinho's side to promotion.

It's very rare for the home end at Fratton Park not to be sold out. It's even rarer for an away allocation of tickets not to be snapped up. Indeed, the Blues' next two away games are sold out, with more than 5,000 booked in to travel to Charlton and Blackpool respectively.

That easily makes Pompey's support, both home and away, one of the biggest in League One. But how does it compare to those teams currently figthing it out in the Championship? Well, we've taken a look, focusing on the average number of fans the Blues have been accompanied by so far this season.

Here's what we discovered. But it's also worth noting that with the vast majority of League One grounds smaller than those in the second-tier, Pompey are often restricted by the number of ticket they're allocated for a match on the road.

Average away support: 975

1. Fans at Leicester.jpg

Average away support: 975 Photo: Jim Brailsford

Photo Sales
Average away support: 1,027

2. Swansea City

Average away support: 1,027

Photo Sales
Average away support: 1,334

3. Hull City

Average away support: 1,334

Photo Sales
Average away support: 1,136

4. Millwall

Average away support: 1,136

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:PompeyFratton ParkCharltonJohn Mousinho