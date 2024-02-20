Pompey fans are dreaming of a return to the Championship - and have been out in force all season as they look to cheer John Mousinho's side to promotion.

It's very rare for the home end at Fratton Park not to be sold out. It's even rarer for an away allocation of tickets not to be snapped up. Indeed, the Blues' next two away games are sold out, with more than 5,000 booked in to travel to Charlton and Blackpool respectively.

That easily makes Pompey's support, both home and away, one of the biggest in League One. But how does it compare to those teams currently figthing it out in the Championship? Well, we've taken a look, focusing on the average number of fans the Blues have been accompanied by so far this season.