Pompey’s games against Notts County and Cheltenham Town during their 2016-17 League Two title-winning season remain stand-out fixtures that will live long in the memory.

For those lucky enough to attend, they’ll fondly remember the scenes of celebration at each respective final whistle - with the Blues clinching promotion at the Magpies’ Meadow Lane on April 17, 2017, thanks to a dramatic 3-1 win. Those scenes were then replicated again on May 6, when a 6-1 thumping of Cheltenham at Fratton Park delivered the title on an unforgettable final day of the season. Understandably, there were quite a few people not reporting for work the following Monday as the merrymaking gathered pace as the weekend continued!

Fingers crossed, a 2023-24 version is coming soon, with John Mousinho’s side seven points clear at the top of League One with just 11 matches remaining. And in anticipation of such a long overdue Blues knees-up of that description, it’s clear Pompey fans want to make sure they’re part of it.

Indeed, with the Fratton Park outfit having just six PO4 games of the season remaining, only two have tickets in the home end currently available. That’s the Blues’ next two matches on the south coast - starting with Oxford’s visit on Saturday, plus Burton’s midweek trip to Fratton on Tuesday, March 12. Tickets for the Blues’ other remaining home games - against Barnsley (March 23), Derby (April 1), Shrewsbury (April 6) and Wigan (April 20) - have already been snapped up by forward-thinking Pompey supporters who want to ensure they’re present for any end-of-season party that kicks off.

Of course, there’s no guarantee that automatic promotion or an eighth Football League league title for the club will be secured either at home or away, with Mousinho & Co still having plenty of work to do between now and the campaign’s finish. Yet confidence is growing that this could be the year - especially after Pompey extended their advantage with just a draw at Charlton at the weekend, following defeats for nearest challengers Derby and Bolton.

The Blues sold out their 3,000-plus allocation for Saturday’s trip to the Valley, proving there’s a massive appetite for tickets on the road as well. Pompey still have five more away games to contest, with Blackpool on Saturday, March 9, their next away trip. Yet that, too, is a sell-out, with all 2,100 tickets quickly snapped up.

There’s still tickets available for the March 16 trip to fellow promotion-chasers Peterborough, with an allocation of 2,300 provided by Posh. Although, it's worth noting, those interested currently must have 44 points on their loyalty cards to purchase a seat.

Ticket information for the Blues’ games at Wycombe (March 29), Bolton (April 13) and Lincoln on the final day of the season (April 27) is still to be released - games that could be so important as the push for promotion looks set to go to the wire. But as Pompey close in on a return to the Championship, you can guarantee these final three away games will be sold out in a flash as fans bid to say ‘they were there’ when Mousinho & Co delivered their promotion dreams.