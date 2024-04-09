Pompey fans look like they'll be heading back to Championship venues next season after 12 years awayPompey fans look like they'll be heading back to Championship venues next season after 12 years away
The away allocations Portsmouth could enjoy in the Championship next season - including Coventry, Millwall and Southampton ticket numbers: gallery

Pompey have been allocated around 2,600 tickets for this Saturday’s trip to Bolton’s Toughsheet Community Stadium

By Mark McMahon
Published 9th Apr 2024, 17:49 BST
Updated 9th Apr 2024, 17:59 BST

Getting your hand on a Pompey ticket this season at Fratton Park - particularly during the League One run-in - has proven difficult at times.

It’s been even tougher, though, if you’re a fan of hitting the road with the Blues. While the likes of Charlton, Peterborough, Derby and Blackpool have had the capacity to welcome Pompey supporters in their thousands this term, the same cannot be said for teams like Stevenage or Cheltenham whose allocations are significantly lower. Work at Bristol Rovers’ Memorial Stadium also severely impacted the number of Blues fans who could travel on Boxing Day. Meanwhile, Lincoln aren’t offering additional tickets to the Fratton faithful for their trip to Sincil Bank on the final day of the season.

With Pompey on the verge of a Championship returnm though, those days could be a thing of the past. Bigger grounds means higher away allocations - allowing the Blues’ supply of away tickets to match demand.

But what sort of ticket allocations could Pompey expect in the Championship next season and what grounds welcome the most away supporters? Here’s what we found out as 2,600 Pompey fans prepare to descend on Bolton this Saturday. The figures are based on this season’s reported numbers.

Note: Of course, not all teams currently in the Championship will be there next season, with promotion and relegation still to be decided, although Rotherham’s return to the third tier has already been confirmed.

Ground: Home Park. 2023-24 away ticket allocation: 1,500.

1. Plymouth Argyle

Ground: Home Park. 2023-24 away ticket allocation: 1,500.

Ground: The Hawthorns. 2023-24 away ticket allocation: 2,000.

2. West Bromwich Albion

Ground: The Hawthorns. 2023-24 away ticket allocation: 2,000.

Ground: Vicarage Road. 2023-24 away ticket allocation: 2,000.

3. Watford

Ground: Vicarage Road. 2023-24 away ticket allocation: 2,000.

Ground: Liberty Stadium. 2023-24 away ticket allocation: 2,000.

4. Swansea

Ground: Liberty Stadium. 2023-24 away ticket allocation: 2,000.

