Pompey fans on social media have been reacting to the publication of the Fratton Park outfit’s retained list.

The Blues revealed which players from their League One-winning ranks would be leaving, with 15 players in total seeing their contracts running down.

And the list has taken many by surprise, with just three to be part of the club’s plans going forward – captain Marlon Pack, Connor Ogilvie and young keeper Toby Steward. Pompey have turned down the chance of tiggering options they had on both Joe Morrell and Zak Swanson, although remain in negotiations with the duo about extending their stays. However, there’s no new Blues deals for Sean Raggett, Joe Rafferty, Lee Evans, Josh Martin, Matt Macey, Ryan Schofield, Haji Mnoga, Harry Jewitt-White, Liam Vincent and Josh Dockerill, who will all leve the club on free transfers.

Joe Rafferty featured 42 times for Pompey this season in all competitions

Many of the names leaving will have been predicted by the Fratton faithful. But the decision to part ways with both Raggett and Rafferty has shocked many, with the duo key players in the Blues’ title success this season. Raggett, in particular, has established himself as a firm fans’ favourite and will leave the Fratton Park outfit with 249 appearances under his belt.

Understandably, both he and Rafferty were at the centre of fans’ thoughts after the news broke. Here’s a selection of the views shared on X, formerly Twitter.

@daniel_son79: Gutted about Rafferty. More than capable of Championship football.

@joerobbs: Don’t think we can argue with that. Possibly Raffety but Swanson has the potential to be a top player and would imagine a decent RB will come in. Same as Raggett, great servant but with 3 centre backs ahead in the pecking order and again more to come in. A great squad to add to.

@princessclairin: Sad to see Raggs and Rafferty go but understand it. Tough decisions to spend the budget as wisely as possible.

@Up_In_Lights13: Can’t argue with any of those bar Raggs. This needs to be one hell of a window to justify that. Put his heart and soul into this club. Can only hope it was his decision not the club’s.

@Steve_Wrixon: Gutted for Raggett but can’t complain with the others. Rafferty isn’t quick enough for the Championship.

@jezzurps: @Joerafferty93 @SeanRaggett absolutely gutted to see you both go although obviosuly understand the business. Can’t thank you enough for the shifts you have put in representing us.

@benGK25: Surprised by both Raggett and Rafferty, both didn’t put a foot wrong this season and were every bit the reason why we went up as Champions. When Poole got injured there were people saying we wouldn’t get promoted with Raggett in the team yet he was a leader.

@marymaryw: Thank you Raggs & Raffs. Always Blues legends.

@TheChief657: Wowzas. Thought Raggett & Rafferty earned a contract after their performances this season. In Mousinho we trust.

@PortsmouthBlue: I think Raggs, Raffs and Evans would of been fine for Pompey in the Championship. So gutted. The calibre of replacements will need to be significant. These guys will get contracts elsewhere with no problem.

@WELLS35: Oh no so gutted - Raggett really stepped up for us. Gave us for ever my game and deserved another contract in my opinion - harsh! Gutted about Rafferty also served us well!

@Captain_Outram: Gutted for Sean Raggett and Joe Rafferty, both have been fantastic in the blue and white.

@AdrianParishUK: No surprises really but still gutted for Raggett. He will always have a place in Pompey folklore and I’m sure the vast majority wish him the very very best. Thanks Sean.

@Antni_b: Gutted for Ragget and thought rafferty could do a job at the next level. Hopefully, they get the Morrell deal sorted. Think he would be excellent at that level.