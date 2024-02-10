Paddy Lane celebrates his match-winner at Carlisle

Pompey fans on social media are in good spirits – and rightly so after what could prove to be a decisive day in the race for League One promotion.

A 1-0 win on the road at Carlisle – in front of 1,848 fans – has went down very well, with the Blues edging a close encounter at Brunton Park while eight senior members of John Mousinho’s side sit at home injured.

But the day was made even more sweeter as results from elsewhere began to come in. Indeed, Barnsley were the only other side in the top six to win, with the Blues’ nearest challengers – Derby, Bolton and Peterborough – all dropping points.

It means Pompey now sit six points clear with 14 games remaining. Their rivals still have games in hand. But with the Blues having the points in the bag, there’s a lot of Pompey positivity on X, formerly Twitter.

Here’s a selection of the views shared as Blues fans dare to dream.

@JR95_Pompey: Yess. This could be one huge result at the end of the season. Other team dropping points aswell. What a beautiful Saturday. Up the blues!!

@scottpompey: Absolute HUGE WIN not a performance we’re going to remember but those football gods have well and truly looked down on us this weekend with Bolton Derby and Peterborough dropping points 14 cup finals left #pompey.

@pompeygeorge: Great results elsewhere too! Woo hoo!

@Clarkeyboy12345: what a big day.

@KrysekTrades: Bolton, Derby, Peterborough, Stevenage, Oxford all dropping points. 6 points clear, Peterborough falling apart, love to see it #Pompey

@GeorgeSlatcher: Paddy Lane is the best winger in the whole of LeagueOne there is no1 that matches him at the moment! What a steal that was! #Pompey. Surely we don’t mess it up from here! We are finally going to be a championship club again.

@JAudley89: Great set of results today!! Come on #Pompey.

@richraymond84: That’s a huge result with the others dropping points.

@mark_duplock: It's really happening isn't it.

@UpThePompz: Derby, Pborough, Bolton all lost points! Great day for Pompey!