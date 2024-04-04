191 days at the top of League One , a five-point lead at the top of the division, and a contemporaneous 14-game unbeaten.
2023-24 has been a fantastic season so far and Pompey, who are just seven points away from a return to the Championship.
However, where would Pompey and their League One rivals sit if the table was based on performances from January 1?
We took a look to find out - and here’s what we discovered.
1. 24. Carlisle United
Carlisle sit bottom of the league with ten points and three wins from their 17 games. Photo: Stu Forster/Getty Images
2. 23. Port Vale
In 23rd sit Port Vale with ten points, two wins and four draws.
3. 22. Burton Albion
Burton Albion have secured 13 points from their 17 matches since January, including three wins. Photo: Pete Norton/Getty Images
4. 21. Fleetwood Town
In 18 games, Fleetwood Town have taken home 16 points, with 3 wins secured.
