Where Portsmouth, Bolton and Derby rank in intriguing 2024 League One form table

Pompey have played 17 fixtures in 2024 and currently sit top of the League One table

Susanna Sealy
By Susanna Sealy
Published 4th Apr 2024, 18:57 BST
Updated 4th Apr 2024, 19:03 BST

191 days at the top of League One , a five-point lead at the top of the division, and a contemporaneous 14-game unbeaten.

2023-24 has been a fantastic season so far and Pompey, who are just seven points away from a return to the Championship.

However, where would Pompey and their League One rivals sit if the table was based on performances from January 1?

We took a look to find out - and here’s what we discovered.

Carlisle sit bottom of the league with ten points and three wins from their 17 games.

1. 24. Carlisle United

Carlisle sit bottom of the league with ten points and three wins from their 17 games. Photo: Stu Forster/Getty Images

In 23rd sit Port Vale with ten points, two wins and four draws.

2. 23. Port Vale

In 23rd sit Port Vale with ten points, two wins and four draws.

Burton Albion have secured 13 points from their 17 matches since January, including three wins.

3. 22. Burton Albion

Burton Albion have secured 13 points from their 17 matches since January, including three wins. Photo: Pete Norton/Getty Images

In 18 games, Fleetwood Town have taken home 16 points, with 3 wins secured.

4. 21. Fleetwood Town

In 18 games, Fleetwood Town have taken home 16 points, with 3 wins secured.

