Pompey fans previously unable to purchase a ticket for this season’s remaining Fratton Park games need to act fast.

The Blues have announced that tickets for the forthcoming matches against Barnsley (March 23), Shrewsbury (April 6) and Wigan (April 20) have become available - and can be snapped straight away.

All three games, along with Derby at home on Tuesday, April 2, had sold out for home fans, with Blues supporters anticipating celebrating a promotion party at PO4. But with the above three clubs returning part of their away allocation, availability has opened up.

All tickets are for the Milton End, with availability opening up in Block Q for the Barnsley game. Seats in blocks P and Q are on offer for the games against the Shrews and Latics, with the Wigan fixture Pompey’s last home game of the season.

Crowds of 20,000-plus have been in attendance for the Blues' past two home games against Oxford and Reading respectively. Tickets remain on sale for the visit of Burton to Fratton Park on Tuesday, March 12.