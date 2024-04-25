Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pompey fans not able to attend the final game of the campaign at Lincoln on Saturday needn’t feel they’re missing out too much.

That’s because live coverage of the Blues’ season finale at Sincil Bank will be available for all supporters to stream on iFollow.

Traditionally, UK-based fans are unable to download the game if it’s played on a Saturday at 3pm. But with all League One matches this weekend kicking off at the earlier time of 12.30pm, the service is readily available to all - at a cost of £10!

If you are not one of the 1,100 members of the Fratton faithful allowed in on Saturday, then simply log on to the Pompey website to see John Mousinho’s champions in action for the last time this season. It’s also likely to be the final time this current group of players take the field together, with 14 players coming to the end of their contracts and the Blues’ loanees returning to their parent clubs once the season has been completed.

Fans will also be bidding farewell to the iFollow service on Saturday. That’s because the streaming service for domestic viewers runs out at the end of this term to be replaced by the £935m broadcast deal that was agreed with Sky Sports.

That contract comes into effect next season. Under the agreement, 1,059 league, EFL Cup and EFL Trophy matches will be shown live either on a Sky main channel or via a Sky streaming platform.

Streaming platform DAZN had been keen to acquire the rights to screen all EFL matches and bring an end to the Saturday blackout period between 2.45pm and 5.15pm.

The blackout stays in place in the Sky deal, but more matches will be available to stream, with six games across the Championship, League One and League Two set to kick off at 12.30pm each Saturday from the start of next season.

The deal means 26 out of 36 matches will still kick off at Saturday 3pm – seven Championship matches plus 19 across Leagues One and Two.