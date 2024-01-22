Pompey have suffered a recent dip in form - but they remain top of the table following Saturday's win at Fleetwood

It's unusual for any team sitting top of the table not to have anyone in contention for the team of the season.

But that's the situation Pompey currently find themselves in, according to Whoscored.com, who help the EFL determine their teams of the week and campaigns!

Indeed, despite sitting two points clear at the top of the division - a position John Mousinho's side have held for large parts of the current season - there's not one single Blues player in the reckoning.

Colby Bishop was regular pick right up until his recent run of form. But his recent performances mean he's been overtaken for a spot in Whoscored.com's front two. Meanwhile, there's supposedly no better performing keeper than Will Norris currently out there - while centre-back Conor Shaughnessy, central midifielder Marlon Pack and winger Paddy Lane are nowhere to be seen, either.

Call me biased, but not even Alex Robertson's displays while on loan from Manchester City have made the present short-list. That means his heroics for Pompey this term won't be recognised by the league, after his season was ended because of a hamstring injury.

So if these players aren't in the reckoning as things stand, who is deemed to be performing at consistenly higher levels? Well, we took a look - and here's what we found...