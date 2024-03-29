Pompey travel to Wycombe today looking to move another step closer to the League One title.
Thirteen days have passed since their last outing against Peterborough at the Weston Homes Stadium. That proved a significant day in the pursuit of promotion - and there's hope today's game at Adams Park will be just as beneficial for the Blues' aspirations.
John Mousinho's table-toppers are on a 12-match unbeaten run heading into the game. The Chairboys are in decent form, too, though, following three successive wins heading into the international break.
Here's the latest injury news from both camps ahead of the 3pm kick-off.
1. Christian Saydee - out
The forward suffered a hamstring injury against Peterborough last time. It's not as bad as first thought but John Mousinho said the Wycombe game woud come to soon for Saydee. He told The News on Wednesday: ‘Christian is not as bad as people first thought. It’s a neural issue and it’s settled down, but it’s not settled down for him to be available for Wycombe. He’s been out on the grass with the S&C team and is probably 50-50 for the Derby game.'
2. Brandon Hanlan - out
The Wycombe forward -and former Blues target under Kenny Jackett - is out for the season after suffering knee ligament damage against Stevenage back in November.
3. Callum Lang - out
The forward's impressive start to life at Pompey was adruptly halted by a challenge from Blackpool skipper Ollie Norburn at Bloomfield Road on March 9. He's still not fit to return from the damage inflicted on his anke. John Mousinho told The News this week: 'Callum is progressing nicely. The most likely time for Callum is the Bolton game. He’s not returned to full training yet, so we need to be cautious with Callum.' Photo: Jason Brown
4. Connor Ogilvie - out
The left-back is back training after suffering a knee injury in the Oxford game at the start of the month. Pompey are remaining careful with him, though. According to John Mousinho: ‘Connor has been in and out of training this week. It’s a really deliberate plan, making sure he steps up some days. ‘He trains with us some days and others he’s back with the strength and conditioning team. ‘We have to make sure we build him up, because he’s had so many injuries this season - which is unlike Connor. We have to make sure we do the right thing by him, so hopefully Connor will be fit for a week Saturday.’ Photo: Jason Brown