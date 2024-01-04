Pompey head to Cheltenham's Whaddon Road on Saturday looking to extend their lead at the top of the League One standings

Cheltenham Town have been dealt a blow ahead of their League One game against Pompey on Saturday.

That's after the Robins confirmed that Darrell Clarke's assistant at Whaddon Road, Adam Murray, has quit the club in order to take the managerial reins at National League South side Eastbourne Borough. The 42-year-old moves to Priory Lane less than three months after moving to Cheltenham and accepting the role as Clarke's No2 at the third-tier strugglers.

A club statement read: 'Cheltenham Town can confirm that assistant manager Adam Murray has left the club with immediate effect after accepting a role at a National League South club. Adam informed the Board of Directors of his decision to pursue a managerial position this morning (January 4). The search for his replacement is already under way.'

Murray has helped provide Robins fans with hope in their bid for League One survival. When Clarke was appointed Wade Elliott's successor at the end of September, the Robins were bottom of the table with just the one point they collected thanks to a goalless draw against Pompey at Fratton Park and without a goal in their first nine league games.

Cheltenham are currently second from bottom in the table and are three points from safety. But since Clarke and Murray joined forces, the Robins have win five of their 12 matches in charge and lost just four. They lost their last game away to Northampton 1-0, but will prove no pushovers when league leaders Pompey head to Whaddon Road on Saturday (3pm kick-off).