Pompey head to Exeter tonight looking for their first win in four games as dropped points against Fleetwood and Bristol Rovers followed their exit from the EFL Trophy at the hands of AFC Wimbledon

Pompey travel to Exeter tonight in League One looking for their first win over the festive period.

A disappointing home draw against Fleetwood was followed up by a rare defeat at the hands of Bristol Rovers as the Blues’ seven-point lead at the top of the table was cut to two in a matter of days.

Heading to fifth-from-bottom Exeter – whose 1-0 win against Wycombe on Boxing Day was their first in 13 third-tier games – head coach John Mousinho spoke about the need to freshen up his team selection for the trip to St James Park. But accompanied by the need to strike the right balance and a refusal to panic after two forgettable results, how will that translate into tonight’s starting XI for the game against the Grecians?

Well, here’s how we think the Blues will line up as they look to defend their lead at League One’s summit.

2 . Goalkeeper - Will Norris Is Pompey's undisputed No1. Did well against Bristol Rovers despite conceding two goals. Photo: Jason Brown Photo Sales

3 . Right-back - Joe Rafferty The Scouser remains on of Pompey's most consistent performers. And he'll need to be up for another battle with Zak Swanson out through injury and needing an operation. Photo: Jason Brown Photo Sales