Nathan Jones is guaranteed flack from the travelling Fratton faithful when Pompey head to Charlton on Saturday.

The 50-year-old’s Southampton connections will make him an instant target for Blues boo boys. The fact the Welsman lasted just 95 days in the St Mary’s hot seat before his February 2023 sacking as Saints sat bottom of the Premier League will simply give unforgiving Pompey fans extra motivation to taunt him on the touchline.

With the away end at the Valley a sell-out and the Blues expected to be accompanied by 3,100 supporters in south-east London, it’s set to be an uncomfortable afternoon for Jones, who is yet to taste victory with the Addicks following his February 4 appointment. And that’s despite him speaking glowingly about the Blues - both on and off the pitch - ahead of a game that will mean so much to both teams.

Speaking to Charlton media ahead of Saturday’s fixture, Jones said: “Portsmouth travel well and they have an excellent fanbase. Similar to Charlton, they’ve had tough times in recent years but the fanbase has always been excellent.

‘They are well-coached and they’ve got people who can score goals. They have a goalscorer who can score regularly. They have had players that have been around the level for a while and have experience of it – you look at Marlon Pack, Sean Raggett, Connor Ogilvie, he’s been at Gillingham and started at Tottenham. They are players who know what they are doing at the level. The manager has come in and done very, very well.

‘It’s going to be a really tough League One game and we know that. But it’s also going to be very tough for Portsmouth.’

Pompey head to the Valley looking to maintain their six-point lead at the top of the table. For Charlton, the game has huge significance as they could drop into the relegation zone if results don’t go their way this weekend. Jones’ side are without a league win since November 28 - a winless run that stretches 15 games - and sit just a point above fourth-from-bottom Cheltenham, who have two games in hand.