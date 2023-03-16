But he’ll face a host of competition for the 25-year-old’s signature, with Luton, Exeter, the U’s and Salford also apparent admirers.

Agyei’s contract with League Two Crewe is up at the end of the season, so there’s the potential that he’ll be available on a free transfer.

Since moving to the Railwaymen for an undisclosed fee in January 2022, the London-born forward has scored 13 goals in 50 appearances.

Twelve of those goals have come this season, helping Lee Bell’s side stay clear of any relegation trouble.

Bell would like to keep Agyei at the Alexandra Stadium and believes Crewe offer the player the best platform to progress his career.

He told the club website this week: ‘I really want him (Agyei) to stay. We have to do everything we can. I think it is in everybody's best interests.

Striker Daniel Agyei has scored 12 goals for Crewe this season in League Two Picture: Lewis Storey/Getty Images

‘If he gives us another 18 months, I think we can help him become a player who will eventually go much higher than where he might go if he leaves this summer.

‘With the work we can give him, and the guarantee of games, he can improve even more.

‘The process is under way, but he will be in demand - there is no point in pretending otherwise.

‘That's the same at every level and at every club – other clubs want to sign the best players.’

Mousinho has admitted bolstering his strike force will be a priority during his first full transfer window in the summer, with a permanent move for current loanee Joe Pigott under consideration.

He wants to add greater competition to the position, despite Colby Bishop scoring his 20th goal of the season against Accrington in midweek.

Agyei will hold an appeal, with Mousinho a former team-mate of the ex-Burnley and Coventry striker during their time spent together at the Kassam Stadium.