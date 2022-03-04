That’s encroaching on barebones territory as the Blues look to make do with the numbers they have amid injury concerns and suspensions.
Youngsters Jay Mingi, Harry Jewitt-White and Liam Vincent have all been called up to help fill gaps in the bench, without seeing any action.
And that’s likely to be the case again on Saturday as Pompey look to stretch their current unbeaten run to six games against John Coleman’s side.
But who exactly is out of the first-team picture, what’s wrong with them and when can we expect to see them back in a Blues shirt?
We’ve delved into the treatment room and, off course, the referee’s bad books to have a look.
1. Kieron Freeman - ankle
The former Sheffield United favourite has missed Pompey's past five games after suffering ankle ligament damage in the 3-2 defeat at Oxford. It was revealed last week that the 29-year-old would not require surgery on the injury. However, it remains likely that Freeman will miss the rest of the season. Cowley said: ‘With Kieron, the good news is we don’t believe he is going to need an operation. Although, we still anticipate being long-term 8-10 weeks. I think it’s fair to say it’s unlikely he will play again this season.'
Photo: Graham Hunt
2. Shaun Williams - back
The 35-year-old Irishman suffered two fractures in his spine following a collision with Clark Robertson in the transfer deadline day defeat to Charlton. The midfielder left Fratton Park that night in a wheelchair as he required hospital treatment. But nearly five weeks on from the incident, there's good news emerging regarding Williams' rehabilitation which could see him return before the season is out. Danny Cowley revealed last week: 'The good news is they are both quite stable fractures. As of Monday, he (Shaun) is now back doing some rehab work. He’s able to start doing some gentle, gradual rehabilitation work. I think he probably has more of a chance of playing again this season than Kieron.'
Photo: Jason Brown
3. Michael Jacobs - knee
The fans' favourite has been forced to sit out the Blues' past three games with a knee injury sustained in training ahead of the cancelled Crewe game. At the time, Danny Cowley was hopeful the cruciate issue would not rule out the 30-year-old long term. And it seems Cowley's was right not to be too downbeat as he hopes to have the 30-year-old back for tomorrow's games against Accrington. Cowley said: ‘We are hopeful Michael’s going to be available for the weekend. He’s picked up a knee injury, but it’s the outside part of his knee, and he’s making good progress. We are hopeful his return is going to be imminent.'
Photo: Joe Pepler
4. Reeco Hackett - knee
The Pompey forward is set to miss the rest of the season after suffering knee ligament damage against Fleetwood last Saturday. The 24-year-old was due to have a scan on Thursday to determined whether he needed an operation. Danny Cowley said: ‘We have lost Reeco now for the rest of the season after an injury, so it’s tough for us at the moment. He picked up an injury in the early part of the second half and played on with it. He’s had it scanned and there’s a rupture to the lateral ligament unfortunately.'
Photo: Jason Brown