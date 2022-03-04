2. Shaun Williams - back

The 35-year-old Irishman suffered two fractures in his spine following a collision with Clark Robertson in the transfer deadline day defeat to Charlton. The midfielder left Fratton Park that night in a wheelchair as he required hospital treatment. But nearly five weeks on from the incident, there's good news emerging regarding Williams' rehabilitation which could see him return before the season is out. Danny Cowley revealed last week: 'The good news is they are both quite stable fractures. As of Monday, he (Shaun) is now back doing some rehab work. He’s able to start doing some gentle, gradual rehabilitation work. I think he probably has more of a chance of playing again this season than Kieron.'

Photo: Jason Brown