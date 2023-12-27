Latest: Portsmouth boss reveals current transfer position with window set to open

Pompey boss John Mousinho has given the latest transfer outlook with the window opening on Monday.

Pompey boss John Mousinho has outlined the balancing act he faces with the shutters set to come up on the transfer window.

The Blues head coach admitted he has to carefully weigh up strengthening his side’s promotion charge, with not unsettling his squad in the winter period for player business.

The News understands a new keeper, defender and winger are all potentially on the club’s shopping list in the coming weeks. Pompey are also prepared to react to any curveballs which present themselves before February 1.

Mousinho is clear though he will not take any signings unless he feels they significantly improve his options.

Pompey currently have a squad of 27 players though six are currently injured, with the 37-year-old aware maintaining the harmony of the group is a big consideration when it comes to further additions.

When asked if the Blues would repeat their four signings last January, Mousino said: ‘As it stands now, four sounds heavy. We wouldn’t need four.

‘At the moment we’re very much taking it step by step and seeing where we are after this group of games in terms of requirements. We feel the squad is in a good spot, but we don’t want to turn down anything we think can strengthen us.

‘That’s a really fine balance. You have to get the right balance between bringing in players you think can strengthen you and not upsetting the rhythm we’ve built up so far and the credit in the bank a lot of the players have.’

Pompey will consider injecting some young talent into the group, if the right opportunity presents itself - but Mousinho will still expect any new blood to compete for first-team playing time now.

He added: ‘I don’t think so (bringing in young players will upset the balance as much). They are probably the easier ones to handle in terms of expectations for game time. It depends, though, because even the young one we bring in have an expectation to challenge for a first-team spot.

‘Paddy (Lane) was a really good example of that last January. He was slightly ahead of the curve I guess because he’d done well in the league previously.

‘A good one would be Terry Devlin who was one for the future but we thought he’d be able to affect the first team - and he has done. He’s had two league starts and started most of the cup games - he’s also one of the first subs we call upon to fill in most positions.