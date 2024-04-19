Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Pompey have expressed dismay with the decision to scrap FA Cup replays from next season.

They also said they were given no prior noticed to Thursday’s announcement - and have joined other clubs in demanding the Football Association reconsiders its decision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Concerned by the impact the ruling will have on lower-league clubs, a statement from the Blues read: ‘Portsmouth Football Club were surprised and dismayed to learn yesterday of The FA’s decision to scrap replays in the FA Cup.

‘Like other clubs in the EFL, we were given no prior notice or explanation and are deeply concerned on the impact of this decision on the greatest domestic cup competition in the world, which was proudly won by Pompey in 1939 and 2008.

‘Replays are part of the fabric of the FA Cup and inject much-needed revenue throughout the entire football pyramid.

‘We firmly stand with other clubs and supporters across the country in demanding that this decision is urgently reviewed and reconsidered.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Football Association announced on Thursday that all replays in the famous old competition will be scrapped from next season.

The decision, from the first round proper onwards, is part of a new agreement between the FA and the Premier League which will see an extra £33m a season ploughed into grassroots football from the top flight.

The Football Association had already scrapped replays from the fifth round onwards. They said the move to ditch them altogether had been agreed ‘in light of changes to the calendar driven by the expanded UEFA competitions’.