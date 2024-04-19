'Deeply concerned' - Portsmouth stance on FA Cup replays outlined as Blues demand review
and live on Freeview channel 276
They also said they were given no prior noticed to Thursday’s announcement - and have joined other clubs in demanding the Football Association reconsiders its decision.
Concerned by the impact the ruling will have on lower-league clubs, a statement from the Blues read: ‘Portsmouth Football Club were surprised and dismayed to learn yesterday of The FA’s decision to scrap replays in the FA Cup.
‘Like other clubs in the EFL, we were given no prior notice or explanation and are deeply concerned on the impact of this decision on the greatest domestic cup competition in the world, which was proudly won by Pompey in 1939 and 2008.
‘Replays are part of the fabric of the FA Cup and inject much-needed revenue throughout the entire football pyramid.
‘We firmly stand with other clubs and supporters across the country in demanding that this decision is urgently reviewed and reconsidered.’
The Football Association announced on Thursday that all replays in the famous old competition will be scrapped from next season.
The decision, from the first round proper onwards, is part of a new agreement between the FA and the Premier League which will see an extra £33m a season ploughed into grassroots football from the top flight.
The Football Association had already scrapped replays from the fifth round onwards. They said the move to ditch them altogether had been agreed ‘in light of changes to the calendar driven by the expanded UEFA competitions’.
The FA added all rounds would now be played at the weekend, with the fifth phase having moved to midweek for the past five seasons.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.