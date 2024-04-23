Pompey celebrated League One title success in front of another packed out Fratton Park on Saturday.

More than 20,000 descended on PO4 to see Marlon Pack lift aloft the championship trophy. However, there were tens of thousands more fans who were wishing they had been there, too, if the Blues’ social media is anything to go by.

Indeed, the number of supporters who want to keep up to speed with Pompey via the likes of X, formerly Twitter, and Instagram is enormous and will continue to grow.

But how does those figures compare with the rest of the teams in England’s third tier? Well, we got our calculators out to find out. Here’s what we discovered...