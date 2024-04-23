League One social media power rankings revealed as Portsmouth, Bolton and Derby battle for Twitter and Instagram dominance: gallery

Pompey may have won the battle for the League One title but some of their rivals lead the way when it comes to social media followers

Susanna Sealy
By Susanna Sealy
Published 23rd Apr 2024, 19:00 BST
Updated 23rd Apr 2024, 19:03 BST

Pompey celebrated League One title success in front of another packed out Fratton Park on Saturday.

More than 20,000 descended on PO4 to see Marlon Pack lift aloft the championship trophy. However, there were tens of thousands more fans who were wishing they had been there, too, if the Blues’ social media is anything to go by.

Indeed, the number of supporters who want to keep up to speed with Pompey via the likes of X, formerly Twitter, and Instagram is enormous and will continue to grow.

But how does those figures compare with the rest of the teams in England’s third tier? Well, we got our calculators out to find out. Here’s what we discovered...

How many followers do Pompey have compared to League One rivals

1. Portsmouth's Social Media followers

How many followers do Pompey have compared to League One rivals

Instagram: 44.3k; Twitter: 77.9; Total followers: 122.2k

2. 24. Cheltenham Town

Instagram: 44.3k; Twitter: 77.9; Total followers: 122.2k Photo: Pete Norton

Instagram: 40.5k; Twitter: 90.3k; Total followers: 130.8k

3. 23. Port Vale

Instagram: 40.5k; Twitter: 90.3k; Total followers: 130.8k Photo: Pete Norton/Getty Images

Instagram: 50k; Twitter: 85; Total followers: 135k

4. 22. Cambridge

Instagram: 50k; Twitter: 85; Total followers: 135k Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

