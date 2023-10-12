News you can trust since 1877
Denver Hume has been included in Pompey's official squad submitted to the EFL. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages
The 12 Pompey player set to exit Fratton Park for free in 2024

Pompey have some decisions to make from between now and the end of the season.

Jordan Jones
By Jordan Jones
Published 12th Oct 2023, 07:05 BST

Pompey's start to the 2023/24 League One season is one to be admired.

For many years, there's been false dawns at Fratton Park, but John Mousinho has his team firing on all cylinders, both in the league, and the EFL Trophy. His Blues side recorded a 5-1 win over Gillingham, and that has them top of the group so far with one win and one draw, with their bonus point coming in a penalty shootout win over Fulham. Bottom sees Leyton Orient are the final game of their group, and so you'd expect them to progress.

In the league, Pompey are currently top going in to the second international break of the campaign. They've yet to taste defeat and registered eight wins and four draws, getting 21 goals and conceding just eight.

Things are good on the South Coast right now, and with a brief pause on their season, you'd think that this might be the time we see some of the futures sorted out.

Pompey had a big summer transfer window under John Mousinho, who recruited more than a dozen players, and so far most of them have been a success. He's had to work with players from different tenures, with a few signed by his predecessor Danny Cowley. Some players however are coming towards the end of their contract, and there are some decisions to be made as to whether they're kept on or not.

Different managers have different approaches to out-of-contract players. Some opt to sort their futures out well before the summer so they don't have any uncertainty, whilst others take a gamble and see what division the team will be playing in. With that in mind, flick through to see the 12 players set to leave the club this summer, though their departures aren't set in stone, and expect some contract extensions to be made.

Returned to Pompey in the summer of June 2022. Penned a two-year deal.

1. Marlon Pack

Returned to Pompey in the summer of June 2022. Penned a two-year deal.

The Chelsea loanee’s season-long loan ends in May. Anjorin is under contract at Stamford Bridge until the summer of 2025, having signed a five-year deal in June 2020.

2. Tino Anjorin

The Chelsea loanee's season-long loan ends in May. Anjorin is under contract at Stamford Bridge until the summer of 2025, having signed a five-year deal in June 2020.

His season-long loan from Manchester City ends in June. He is under contract at Man City until the summer of 2025.

3. Alex Robertson

His season-long loan from Manchester City ends in June. He is under contract at Man City until the summer of 2025.

Signed a two-year contract in May 2022, having been on loan from Norwich City, which later turned to a permanent deal.

4. Sean Raggett

Signed a two-year contract in May 2022, having been on loan from Norwich City, which later turned to a permanent deal.

