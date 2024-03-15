Pompey travel to Peterborough tomorrow with the stakes high in the League One promotion showdown.
Mousinho has fitness and injury issues to contend with, as he's tasked with blunting the division's more potent attacking force.
And then there is the big talking point of who starts up front out of Kusini Yengi and Colby Bishop?
What does Mousinho do in terms of formation, too, after switching to a back three against Burton on Tuesday night?
Here's how we think the Pompey boss will go against Darren Ferguson's side.
