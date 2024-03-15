Peterborough United v Portsmouth: predicted line-up as boss faces monumental calls in promotion showdown

John Mousinho is arguably facing the biggest selection calls of his Fratton tenure at London Road.

Pompey travel to Peterborough tomorrow with the stakes high in the League One promotion showdown.

Mousinho has fitness and injury issues to contend with, as he's tasked with blunting the division's more potent attacking force.

And then there is the big talking point of who starts up front out of Kusini Yengi and Colby Bishop?

What does Mousinho do in terms of formation, too, after switching to a back three against Burton on Tuesday night?

Here's how we think the Pompey boss will go against Darren Ferguson's side.

1. Pompey predicted line-up

Huge Pompey calls to make at Peterborough

Out to make a strong impression on return to old stomping ground.

2. GK Will Norris

Out to make a strong impression on return to old stomping ground.

Most likely a return to right-back as we anticipate a return to a 4-2-3-1 formation at London Road, but shown he can operate in a central three if required.

3. RB Joe Rafferty

Most likely a return to right-back as we anticipate a return to a 4-2-3-1 formation at London Road, but shown he can operate in a central three if required.

Huge afternoon for the long-serving defender, likely up against Jones and Peterborough's pace in wide areas.

4. CB Sean Raggett

Huge afternoon for the long-serving defender, likely up against Jones and Peterborough's pace in wide areas.

