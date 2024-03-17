Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Get in there Pompey we are going up #pup @kevharps7

Shout to Alex Chilowicz who was superb as referee today in the @theposh v @Pompey fixture. Surely only a matter of time before we see him @whitwell_matt

That’s surely the last time we give 4000 tickets to be outsung by a serious promotion rival. Pompey fans were superb and probably made the difference to their bang average team #pufc #Pompey @Gnat68

I'll take 5 points clear at the top and bang average. Maybe if our best three players weren't out for the season and missing another 2 starters from our lineup today we'd be a bit better? Who knows? Who cares? We're massive and going up. @therevba

Not usually one to blow smoke up other fans’ backsides, but if titles were handed out to away fans for atmosphere, #pompey win it hands down. Outstanding support. Fair play @_digsie

I’m struggling to remember a moment I’ve been happier in a football ground. The best bit is that I’m quietly confident I won’t wait long to top this moment with this side #pompey @backhomeinpo2

Would do anything to be in that away end, looks unreal Playoffs it is #pufc @Tobyypufc

Yengi will get the headlines and will deserve them - but for me that was one of Colby Bishop’s best Pompey displays today. Worked so hard and won so many balls. Used the ball well too. @IanDarke

A frustrating afternoon. An enthralling watch between two very good sides. Credit to #Pompey, they’re the first side to stop Posh from scoring at London Rd in the league and Yengi and Bishop are a real handful for this level. Still a huge chance for Posh this season. #pufc @ChrisDowsett17

Absolutely buzzing we got the 3 points today against a very good Peterborough. Was a great advert for League1 today, felt like I was watching an NBA game at times! Got massive respect for #PUFC fans & their football club, very classy in defeat and hope they go up!! #pompey @bradaladders

Anyone in the main stand or family stand will tell you those Pompey fans were the best we’ve had at LR for a long time @EmeraldPosh

