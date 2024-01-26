Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pompey have wounded their own promotion aspirations.

And John Mousinho’s men have now put themselves under added pressure in the race for Championship, after letting their hard-earned seven-point League One advantage slip over Christmas.

But the Blues haven’t become a bad team overnight after setting an electrifying pace this season, with rivals also feeling the heat in the promotion race.

That’s the view of Sky Sport pundit, Don Goodman, as the EFL expert weighs up the congested battle to reach the second tier.

Goodman feels it’s five teams for the two teams to go up, with those who best handle the heat as it reaches boiling point likely to come out on top.

Goodman told casinoalpha.com: 'You need to find belief, confidence, self-motivation as an individual, self-motivation as a group and work hard on the training ground.

'You don't become a bad team overnight, it's just been a terrible run for Portsmouth.

'Their (Portsmouth) last seven games have been difficult but they beat Fleetwood in their last game and that's how form can turn. You need a win and then build on it by not losing the next game. They've got Port Vale away which isn't easy, Oxford away which isn't easy but they've got to be picking up points.

'They're under pressure now and it's almost been self-inflicted. If the teams below win their games in hand they'll be out of the top two. It's not a given as they're all feeling the pressure it seems apart, from Peterborough and maybe Bolton.

'The top five are fighting for two automatic promotion spots and with that comes pressure. Portsmouth will know that they cannot afford to slip up and the teams which deal with the pressure best will get promoted.’

Goodman added he feels Pompey will feel like they’ve turned the corner, if they can back up success at Fleetwood last weekend with another maximum at Port Vale after one win in six League one fixtures.

He added: 'They really need to beat Port Vale and with back-to-back wins, they'll feel like they're up and running again.'