Pompey have lost their attacking talisman for a month to injury - but John Mousinho has a message for their rivals.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Pompey’s attacking threat remains a serious danger for League One sides - despite top scorer Colby Bishop being sidelined.

That’s the forceful message from Blues boss John Mousinho, as Northampton were put to the sword today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mousinho’s men delivered a demolition job on the Cobblers, with a comfortable 3-0 win at Sixfields sending his side back to the top of the table.

News came in the wake of victory that Colby Bishop is facing a month out with the ankle injury sustained at Burton Albion on Tuesday night.

Kusini Yengi led the line impressively in Bishop’s absence, however, with attacking threat coming from the trio of Paddy Lane, Christian Saydee and Abu Kamara operating behind the Aussie.

Mousinho feels that shows his side remain a serious danger going forward - with or without Bishop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: ‘I thought we switched from a professional performance on Tuesday to one which went beyond that today and pleasing in almost aspect of the game.

‘The result was most pleasing but to play how we did was extra pleasing.

‘We looked a real threat on the break. We had to nullify their attacking threat, which they definitely have.

‘Then the four we have on the other side of things are a constant problem for sides.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘When they are direct and get at sides with what we have behind that in terms of ball-playing ability we can cause real problems for sides.

‘We were good value for 2-0 at half-time and maybe a couple more.

‘Kas has hit the bar and Christian has not quite shot when he’s through, there was a penalty shout as as well. It was really good stuff.’

After pummelling Northampton in the first half, Pompey largely had control after the break with some of the football produced easy on the eye.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mousinho added: ‘Sometimes these games are difficult when sides come out differently in the second half.