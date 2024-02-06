The secret behind ‘major improvement’ driving Portsmouth’s Championship charge.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Marlon Pack believes there has been a ‘major improvement’ to the unity in the Pompey camp this season.

And the skipper revealed how a Blues coffee club has helped the new influx of talent at Fratton Park quickly settle into their new surroundings.

A busy period in the transfer market saw five new players recruited by the League One leaders, for a critical second half of the campaign.

Pack has made sure they’ve been welcomed with open arms, amid a Pompey set-up he feels has strengthened their sense of togetherness this season.

He said: ‘We made sure Tom (McIntyre) and Callum (Lang) came for a coffee on Friday. They’ve only been in the group for a few days, so we all went for a coffee after training.

‘It helps and I think that has been a major improvement this year and it’s something we’ve touched on as a group - building a closeness.

‘Any time I’ve had success with, the bond that you have is special.

‘Of course it helps when you win games of football, but I think we’re more than that. It’s a good group to come into and it’s something we’ve wanted to do.

‘That then transfers on the pitch, as we’ve been seeing - long may that continue.'

The recruitment of Lang, McIntyre, Matt Macey, Owen Moxon and Myles Peart-Harris has given an injection of depth and quality which Pack explained has been welcomed in the Pompey dressing room.

He feels the quintet have already bedded into John Mousinho’s squad, with a clear week building up to Saturday’s trek to Carlisle.

Pack added: ‘Throughout the years I’ve been involved in football when you make new signings, it gives the changing room and group a big boost.

‘It especially has for us now and I’m sure it’s given the fanbase a big boost.

‘The game (on Saturday) gave a perspective of what it looks likes and the players who came in are players ready to contribute to the group and strengthen us.

‘The group we’ve got now is the group we’ve got until the end of the season. That’s it now.

'So we’ll get the lads up to speed as quick as we can, which we have done already to a degree.