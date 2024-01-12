CONFIRMED: Portsmouth seal deal for former Premier League winger as ex Arsenal and Norwich attacker bolsters options
Pompey have announced a deal for the former Barnsley and MK Dons man, who made his Premier League debut at 18.
Josh Martin's stay at Pompey has been confirmed - after signing a deal until the end of the season.
John Mousinho has opted to keep the 22-year-old winger at Fratton Park for the duration of the campaign, after signing a short-term deal in November.
The Pompey boss told the club’s official website: ‘Josh is a talented player and we know he has all the attributes required to fit into this team. ‘We still think that there’s a lot to come and I’m delighted to get the chance to work with him for the rest of the season.’
Martin came through the ranks at Arsenal before making his Premier League debut at 18 for Norwich. He’s made four appearances to date for Mousinho’s side.