Pompey have announced a deal for the former Barnsley and MK Dons man, who made his Premier League debut at 18.

Former Arsenal, Norwich City and Barnsley winger Josh Martin's Pompey stay has been confirmed.

Josh Martin's stay at Pompey has been confirmed - after signing a deal until the end of the season.

John Mousinho has opted to keep the 22-year-old winger at Fratton Park for the duration of the campaign, after signing a short-term deal in November.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Pompey boss told the club’s official website: ‘Josh is a talented player and we know he has all the attributes required to fit into this team. ‘We still think that there’s a lot to come and I’m delighted to get the chance to work with him for the rest of the season.’