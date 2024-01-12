News you can trust since 1877
CONFIRMED: Portsmouth seal deal for former Premier League winger as ex Arsenal and Norwich attacker bolsters options

Pompey have announced a deal for the former Barnsley and MK Dons man, who made his Premier League debut at 18.

By Jordan Cross
Published 12th Jan 2024, 17:19 GMT
Updated 12th Jan 2024, 17:20 GMT
Former Arsenal, Norwich City and Barnsley winger Josh Martin's Pompey stay has been confirmed.

Josh Martin's stay at Pompey has been confirmed - after signing a deal until the end of the season.

John Mousinho has opted to keep the 22-year-old winger at Fratton Park for the duration of the campaign, after signing a short-term deal in November.

The Pompey boss told the club’s official website: ‘Josh is a talented player and we know he has all the attributes required to fit into this team. ‘We still think that there’s a lot to come and I’m delighted to get the chance to work with him for the rest of the season.’

Martin came through the ranks at Arsenal before making his Premier League debut at 18 for Norwich. He’s made four appearances to date for Mousinho’s side.

