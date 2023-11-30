Pompey's top scorer is facing time in the the treatment room - but the Socceroos new boy has been backed to fill his boots.

Kusini Yengi is ready to show League One what he’s capable of achieving as Pompey face up to a period without their top scorer.

The Aussie hitman has been given a glowing endorsement of his capabilities and the damage he can wreak on League One, with Colby Bishop likely facing a stint out.

Pompey’s top scorer was forced off at Burton Albion on Tuesday night with an ankle injury, leaving the Pirelli Stadium on crutches and in a protective boot.

Bishop is expected to undergo a scan which should reveal more details about the extent of the issue, but Blues boss John Mousinho has admitted the outlook doesn’t look too positive.

A period in the treatment room for the 11-goal marksman will likely open the door for Kusini Yengi, who replaced Bishop at the interval on Tuesday night.

The powerful front man delivered an explosive opening to his Pompey career, before being slowed by an ankle injury. Yengi is now back and firing, recently receiving his first international recognition with Australia with a debut against Bangladesh.

Fellow Aussie, Alex Robertson, knows the summer arrival has big boots to fill in Bishop, but also has confidence in his countryman to deliver for John Mousinho’s men.

He said: ‘It’s massive (the opportunity).

‘Colby’s a great player. If he’s out, and we’re not too sure yet because he’ll have a scan, that gives Kas (Yengi) the chance to come in and show what he’s got.

‘He’s a great player and a great striker.

‘I have got confidence in him. He’s a big boy and for a striker that’s class. He’s strong, he’s quick and he’s a great finisher.

‘I think he’s got all the attributes needed to be a top striker. Hopefully, if he does get that run, he can show everyone and the league what he can do.’

Pompey have faced a swathe of injury issues in recent weeks, with Bishop joining the likes of Regan Poole, Connor Ogilvie, Tino Anjorin, Antony Scully and Tom Lowery on the sidelines.

Mousinho’s men still find themselves off the top of League One on goal difference, however, with Robertson believing Yengi exemplifies the Blues’ depth.

He added: ‘The squad depth we have, even with the injuries we have, is really good.