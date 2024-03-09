Portsmouth can't break down 10-man Blackpool as promotion push continues

Pompey skipper Marlon Pack at Blackpool today

Pompey had to settle for a point in a 0-0 draw at 10-man Blackpool.

The Blues couldn’t break down a secon- half rearguard action from the home side, after star striker Jordan Rhodes was controversially dismissed.

John Mousinho’s side hit the woodwork three times in a cracking atmosphere at Bloomfield Road, with 2,000 Pompey fans among a crowd of 11,811 in the north west.

The result means the Blues’ lead at the top is reduced to five points and it's six points to third place.

There was a lack of cohesion to Pompey’s play for much of the first half, as Hayden Coulson fired the game’s first chance wide from the left flank in the 15th minute.

Joe Rafferty then put in an excellent block in to deny Jake Beesley, who was in on goal before Rhodes fires a very decent opening wide in the 31st minute as Sean Raggett allowed him to get his shot off.

The game swung on a big call in the 43rd minute from ref Ed Duckworth as Rhodes walked after leading with his left arm in a challenge with Joe Rafferty. It looked a soft dismissal.

Abu Kamara then hit the post in stoppage time, with keeper Dan Grimshaw appearing to get a touch on his shot in the box.

Owen Moxon was introduced for Myles Peart-Harris at the break, who was on a booking.

Pompey were more fluent in their passing after the restart, but they were forced into a second change in the 56th minute when the injured Callum Lang was taken off for Christian Saydee.

Moxon then flew in late on Beesley and picked up a yellow - and was perhaps lucky it wasn’t worse.

Jack Sparkes then got a free-kick over the wall but Grimshaw pushed the ball away, after Lane was fouled.

Good play from Kamara created an opening for Moxon with 10 minutes left, but he fired at Grimshaw from 20 yards.

Moments later sub Kusini Yengi’s drive from just inside the box was pushed on to the post by Grimshaw.

And Kamara’s cross then looped up and hit the post, with Moxon unable to provide the final touch.