‘Kicking myself’: Portsmouth skipper’s frustration at Blackpool events as Derby County and Peterborough United inch closer in promotion race
Marlon Pack admitted he’s ruing two dropped points against 10-man Blackpool.
But the Pompey skipper reflected on mixed emotions on his team’s performance, as they hit the woodwork three times in the 0-0 draw at Bloomfield Road.
The home side played over half the match with 10 men, after Jordan Rhodes was controversially sent off when tangling with Joe Rafferty in the first half.
Blackpool defended stoutly after the break, with the Blues not able to make more of the chances which came their way.
The result means Derby are now five points behind in second, Bolton remain six behind in third and Peterborough nine points off in fourth with a game in hand.
Pack said: ‘I’m kicking myself a little bit.
‘I think that’s natural and I’ve done that a few times this year in moments we should have won the game.
‘Did we really have that impetus? I’m not sure, but reflecting on it we’ve hit the post three times and had balls flashing across the box.
‘We weren’t far away, but the way the game panned out meant they were going to defend their box with more numbers than if they had 11 men.
‘So it was always going to be a little bit hard to break them down.’
Both teams failed to get a foothold on the game in the first half, until Pompey found some fluency in the latter stages before the break.
Rhodes’ dismissal set a pattern of Blackpool defending deeper, after the restart, with keeper Dan Grimshaw following up a fine save from Abu Kamara before the interval with some more impressive stops.
Pack felt Neil Critchley’s side had the keeper to thank for preserving a point for the Tangerines.
He added: ‘We had to try to get that balance of being patient and driving forward and being purposeful with the ball. At times we got that right, but their keeper has made a number of saves and probably got them a point.’