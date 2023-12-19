Two high-profile summer signings are set to be involved against AFC Wimbledon tonight in the Bristol Street Motors Trophy

Anthony Scully’s return has been hailed as a ‘new signing’ to Pompey’s squad.

And Blues boss John Mousinho has spoken of his anticipation at seeing Gavin Whyte at full throttle, as the pair get set for Bristol Street Motors Trophy action against AFC Wimbledon.

Mousinho is confident the best of the 2023-24 campaign lies ahead for his attacking duo, with both potentially in action at Fratton Park this evening.

Whyte is set to make his first start in five weeks since his high-profile summer arrival from Cardiff City, in this evening’s second-round clash. Meanwhile, Scully is set for a landmark occasion with his first squad involvement in nearly four months against the Dons after knee surgery.

Both players arrived with high expectations, with Scully joining from Wigan with a reputation for goals at League One level. And Northern Ireland international Whyte stepped down from Championship Cardiff with a very decent third tier CV.

Mousinho made no bones about the reality the pair are looking to make up for lost time, but has a conviction about what could yet lie ahead for both.

He said: ‘Anthony coming back feels like a new signing. By his own admission he wasn’t performing anywhere near the level he was capable of before - that was due to the injury.

‘He’s come back fresh and sharp in training. And with Gav, we haven’t seen the best of him by any means. We’ve seen glimpses of it, but we saw a really coherent cameo against Bolton, which showed why we rate him so highly.

‘He got an assist and was involved in a lot of the good play, looking really lively. When he got the ball on the edge of the box and took two players on with Mendes Gomes getting booked, it was because Gav had the pace and quality to take them on.